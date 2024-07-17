Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been found dead months after being injured on an incident aboard a bus.

Google Streetview.

Northumbria Police said the woman sustained serious injuries earlier this year when she was a passenger on the bus.

The force said it is understood that a blue Mercedes single-decker number 4 bus, operated by Go North East, had been travelling in an easterly direction on Follingsby Lane at around 3.30pm on Monday, February 12.

Officers said the vehicle came to a stop at the junction of Follingsby Lane and Follingsby Avenue.

The force said: “A passenger on board of the bus – a woman in her 70s – sustained serious injuries.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. At that stage, Northumbria Police had not been notified of the incident.

“On Monday, July 8, the woman was sadly found deceased at her home address in Washington and her death was reported to police.

“Officers from the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding her death – and to ascertain whether her injuries sustained on the bus was a contributing factor.”

Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of the woman involved.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can while our enquiries continue.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we know this bus route is very popular and there will have been a number of witnesses to this particular incident.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the bus at that time on February 12 and might have saw what happened.

“Your support with our investigation could prove to be really valuable as we look to establish exactly what happened.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting log: NP-20240709-0666

Those who are unable to contact us this way can call 101.