Woman describes 'brilliant' relationship with murder accused brother

A woman whose brother is on trial for the murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Day has described her relationship with her sibling as 'brilliant'.

Construction boss Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25, 2021, murder jurors have heard.

Simon Birch

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister Emma Jenkins, lost an 'enormous' amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard what happened during the deadly confrontation happened outside Adam Jenkins' family home, where festive celebrations had been taking place, and was captured on CCTV.

Emma Jenkins today told jurors her relationship with her brother was 'brilliant' and added: "I just miss him so much."

Miss Jenkins told the court she formed a relationship with Mr Birch in 2019 but had known him for many years before that.

She said their relationship was blighted by Mr Birch's use of drugs and domestic violence and they split in July 2021 but got back together that September.

She told jurors: "It was hard because he was trying to stay off drugs."

Miss Jenkins said Mr Birch continued to use domestic violence towards her leading up to the Christmas when he died and said her brother and his partner Natalie Shaw were aware of her situation.

She said her brother would give her advice without judgement and never made any threats towards Mr Birch.

Miss Jenkins told jurors she has gaps in her memory of what happened that Christmas night but remembers Mr Birch hitting her, 'with force'.

She added: "My memory came back when I was in the kitchen, when I walked out of the back door and seen him on the floor."

She said she remembered her brother screaming "I've killed him" in a 'hysterical' manner and attempts being made at CPR.

When asked by Jenkins' barrister Jeremy Dein KC how she felt afterwards, Miss Jenkins said: "I was just numb, I didn't believe what was happening."

Under Cross examination by prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC, Miss Jenkins said Mr Birch was a 'different person on drugs'.

Mr Fitzgibbon asked Miss Jenkins if she missed Mr Birch and she replied: "Obviously, yes."