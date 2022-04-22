Woman denies lying to save 'love of her life' as trial continues after death of Billy Jackson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Jackson, also known as Billy, died in Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by burglars, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Mr Jackson, 71, suffered from pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour after the break-in.

He died in hospital in the early hours of the following morning.

Billy Jackson.

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way in Washington, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, also Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Leanne English, 39, also of Waterloo Walk, denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC has told jurors it is accepted only Bulmer and Daniel entered Mr Jackson's home but English was involved in the planning process and aftermath, therefore was part of the burglary but not the manslaughter.

English has told jurors from the witness box today that Bulmer had been "bragging" about being involved in the raid and what he had done to Billy.

She said Bulmer had been "going around telling everyone he had put his hand over his mouth" and had also "put a sock in his mouth" but was constantly changing his story.

Bulmer's barrister Christopher Tehrani QC accused English of being prepared to "do anything" to save her partner Daniel from being convicted over the death and facing the possibility of getting locked up for "20 years".

Mr Tehrani said the couple used the phrase "we ride together and we die together" and asked English if she was "extremely worried" about the charge Daniel faces.

English replied: "Yes, she's the love of my life."

Mr Tehrani asked English if the pair had talked about the prospect of Daniel "getting 20 years" and she said: "Yes".

Mr Tehrani asked: "You would do anything to stop her getting 20 years, you would do anything to prevent her being convicted of Billy Jackson's manslaughter?"

English responded: "To a certain extent, yes."

Mr Tehrani asked English: "Do you know what David Bulmer's case is? You, Sarah and he actually went into Billy Jackson's house?"

English replied: "No, definitely not."

Daniel has told jurors earlier this week she went to Mr Jackson's house that night to sell him stolen goods and Bulmer went in with her while English waited nearby.

Daniel said while at the house Bulmer "grabbed" a bag of 'tabs and baccy' belonging to Mr Jackson, who looked "wary and scared" before she apologised and they left.

Daniel and Bulmer also deny conspiracy to commit burglary and a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and English is accused of common assault against Mr Clark, which they all deny.