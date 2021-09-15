Woman denies breaking into Sunderland home and stealing owner's car

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Kelly Hodgson, 45, of Roseville Street, is accused of a burglary in the Millfield area of the city, between 1.30am and 3am on Monday, September 13.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the alleged raid netted a TV, laptop, wallet, £300 cash and car keys to the value of £1,300.

Hodgson is also alleged to have taken a £19,000 Jeep Compass motor, belonging to the same householder, jointly with an unknown offender.

She pleaded not guilty to one charge each of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

And she denied charges of having no car insurance and driving without a licence, in relation to the same incident.

The court heard the alleged second offender made off from police when the car was stopped.

Hodgson was granted conditional bail and her case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, October 12.