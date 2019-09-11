Woman crashed into wall after night out in Sunderland
A woman who crashed into a wall has been banned from the roads for drink driving.
Kayleigh Louise Price, 24, admitted driving over the limit and hitting the wall in Sunderland when she appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Price, of Dawdon Crescent, Seaham, had been out in Sunderland's city centre with her partner on the evening of the incident, August 17.
Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said: "In the early hours of the morning a witness was awoken to the sound of some people arguing outside her home on Leechmere Road.
"She looked out and saw a male and a female with a black vehicle facing the wrong direction. The vehicle appeared to have collided with a small wall. The female was distressed.
"The male got into the car and turned it around so it was facing the right way. They appeared to stagger away."
Ms Laverick said Price was arrested by police soon after and said she had been drinking in town and hadn't intended to drive.
The court heard she had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the limit being 35.
Defending, Elizabeth Trusty, said Price, a shopworker, had been out for a meal and a drink in Sunderland with her partner.
She said: "She had some trouble with her ex-partner. She was anxious and panicked and got into the car to drive.
"The defendant is extremely remorseful and very sorry to be in front of the court today."
Price also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance. She was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £184. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.