A convicted drink-driver was caught over the limit a second time after she crashed into a roundabout in Sunderland at night.

Leah Errington, 28, previously disqualified in 2022, got behind the wheel of her Renault Clio after drinking at a funeral on Thursday, September 5.

Errington, of Ryemount Road, Ryhope Colliery, crashed first into a parked Peugeot 107 in city centre Olive Street as its owner stood inside a pizza takeaway.

He heard the smash and ran after Errington, who failed to stop, and five minutes later she hit a roundabout in Essen Way and came to a standstill.

She was treated by paramedics and confessed at the scene to police she had been boozing, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

A blood test for alcohol after her arrest proved she was over twice the drink drive limit.

Mr Anderson said: “A gentleman had parked his car in Olive Street, and he went into a pizza shop.

“He heard a noise outside and found that a vehicle had collided with his. The car that had collided had driven to the end of the street.

“He could see that it was a female driver, and she then drove off.

“At 11.50pm police saw the same vehicle going around a roundabout and colliding with the roundabout.”

Mr Anderson added: “She was seen by paramedics. She was not injured. She said something on the lines of, ‘I shouldn’t have been driving’.

“When interviewed, she admitted that she had been driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

“She made admissions she had been drinking and had been to a funeral that day.

“She said that she couldn’t remember the collision in Olive Street. It’s a minimum disqualification of three years.”

Errington pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

She gave a reading for alcohol in blood of 197mg, against a legal limit of 80mg.

Ben Hurst, defending, said only a report into Errington’s offending was needed before sentencing.

Alongside her ban, District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Errington to 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.,

She fined her £120, with a £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.