Woman crashed into garden wall and lamppost while three times the limit
Sharon Davison, 53, escaped unhurt from the evening crash in Ennerdale Crescent, Penshaw – and police found her in the driver’s seat, a court heard.
Davison, of Teesdale Avenue, also Penshaw, smelled of booze and had slurred speech when officers approached at 10.05pm on Saturday, July 21.
Before magistrates in South Tyneside, she pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from the roads for 28 months.
Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “The evidence comes from an officer who was on duty when there was a report of a car that had crashed into alamppost.
“He noticed that a white Peugeot was on the pavement, and it had apparently crashed across the road into a lamppost. There was front-end damage.
“It also appeared to have hit a garden wall, causing it to collapse. A female was in the driver’s seat. Both airbags had been deployed.
“The officer could smell intoxicating liquor as he approached the vehicle and the driver’s speech was slurred.
“It’s a starting point of a community order and a disqualification of between 23 and 28 months.
“The offence is aggravated by the fact that the defendant was involved in a collision.”
Davison, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 100mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “No other vehicle was involved. The question for you is the punishment element.
“When it comes to disqualification, I would ask you to offer her the drink driver rehabilitation course.”
Magistrates also sentenced Davison to a 12-month community order, with 1o rehabilitation days, and ordered her to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
They offered her a place on a rehabilitation programme, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.