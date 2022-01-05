Woman chased after ex-partner and attacked him with bottle

Rita Roberts, 42, had been drinking in Newcastle before she was approached by the man and an argument broke out.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that there had been a history of trouble in the relationship with suggestions she had often been the victim of domestic abuse.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "The defendant had been drinking vodka in the city centre of Newcastle. She had also consumed some diazepam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rita Roberts.

"At around 10 in the evening she was sat at the Monument on Blackett Street when she was approached by the victim.

"The pair engaged in an argument and the pair began shouting at each other. After around ten minutes of arguing, the man walked off.

"The defendant ran after him and as she is running she is seen on CCTV carrying a bottle which she smashed on a cycle parking bench.

"She ran at him while he raised a leg initially in defence, but the defendant struck him with a bottle causing a two inch cut to the upper thigh."

The court heard that the man tried to back away but Roberts continued to lunge at him and she inflicted another wound to his stomach.

Mr Ahmad added: "Police officers noted the injuries to the man and arrested the defendant on suspicion of a section 18 assault.

"Officers described the defendant as very intoxicated at the scene."

It was also heard that the victim didn't wish to support the prosecution but he did voluntary attend hospital where he was treated for the cuts.

Roberts, of Bede Terrace, Bowburn, Durham, has a long criminal record but has never been to prison before.

She accepted responsibility and later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Andrew Walker, mitigating, eluded to a number of police call-outs in relation to the couple for domestic issues which had resulted in Roberts losing teeth onone occasion.

Mr Walker added: "There is an argument here for the suspension of the inevitable sentence.

"She has stable accommodation and has various agencies who are assisting her."

Mr Recorder Thyne told Roberts: "The injured party in this case is your ex-partner although he has not made any complaint to the police.

"The two of you had been in a relationship for about two years. You described, as do others, as it being toxic.

"It appears to be an abusive relationship and one in which you were subject to domestic violence."

The judge accepted the offence would have been frightening for the man and others passing as it occurred in a public place, but said he was willing to suspend the sentence.