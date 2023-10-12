Woman caught in bed with heroin in her trousers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman blotted her decade-long crime-free copybook by being found in bed with heroin down her pants.

Lyndsey Casper, 42, was lounging with her stash undercover from view when police with a search warrant raided her home in Richard Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ordered her to remove that which was hidden on her person on Saturday, November 5, 2023 - a green plastic bag, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said its contents were forensically tested and proved to be 7.14g of illegal heroin.

Ms Kaur added: “Officers had cause to attend an address in Richard Street in Hetton. They executed a search warrant.

“They found the defendant sitting in bed with a hand down her trousers. She was asked to take out a green plastic bag which contained powder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was tested and was found to be heroin. She has 27 previous convictions for 48 offences.

“This matter was adjourned previously to see if it could be dealt with by a caution, but it was deemed to be in the public interest to proceed.

“Her last conviction was in 2010, which was for shoplifting, and her last drugs offence was in 2001, which was conspiracy to supply.”

Casper pleaded guilty to possession of class A heroin.

Tom Morgan, defending, said: “The court adjourned this matter last time to see if it would be appropriate to issue a caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The court was of a view that the case was appropriate for that, due to how long she had been out of trouble, for some 12 years.

“This offence is now nearly one year old. She is clearly someone who has dealt with whatever issues were leading to her offending.

“This is effectively a blot on her copybook that had been clean for over a decade.

“I’d invite you to view that this can be dealt with outside of the guidelines, with some kind of discharge, commensurate with a caution.”

Magistrates refused to step outside their guidelines and fined Casper £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.