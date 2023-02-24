Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Downhill shortly before 10am yesterday morning, Thursday, February 23.

They found a man who had been hurt and he was transported to hospital. He has since released shortly after receiving treatment.

Cordons were in place in Pembroke Court and King Henry Court.

A cordon in Pembroke Court

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.55am yesterday (Thursday), we were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured male in the King Henry Court area of Sunderland.

“Emergency crews attended and found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a non-life threatening injury to his neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

