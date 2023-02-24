News you can trust since 1873
Woman bailed after man suffers neck injury in incident in Downhill

A woman has been released on bail as enquiries continue into an incident which left a man requiring hospital treatment for a neck injury in Sunderland.

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Downhill shortly before 10am yesterday morning, Thursday, February 23.

They found a man who had been hurt and he was transported to hospital. He has since released shortly after receiving treatment.

Cordons were in place in Pembroke Court and King Henry Court.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.55am yesterday (Thursday), we were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured male in the King Henry Court area of Sunderland.

“Emergency crews attended and found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a non-life threatening injury to his neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

“A 35-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”

