Woman attacked outside Sunderland pub in row over horses

A woman was left with a fractured eye socket after she was pinned down and kicked outside a pub following a row over horses.

Patrick Stokes, 30, and his accomplice Chloe Blanckley, 25, launched the attack on their victim outside the Last Orders pub in Sunderland last Spring.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Stokes initially threw a drink over the woman and struck her with a horsewhip before matters escalated onto the street outside.

Prosecutor Joe Culley told the court that Blanckley kept hold of the complainant as Stokes delivered the kicks to her body.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she suffered significant physical damage including fractures to her right orbital and to her sinuses.

Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell told the defendants: "At about 6pm on the 21st of April 2024 you were part of a drunken row that took place at the Last Orders pub in Redhouse.

"There were other people present there. Whilst inside the pub Mr Stokes you threw a drink over (the complainant) and you hit her with her horsewhip.

"There had been some manner of argument resulting from horses. It should never have started in the way that it did.

"It did so because everyone was drunk. There was then a further altercation outside which I have seen.

"Effectively what happened is (the complainant) was assaulted by you Mr Stokes. You effectively caused her to fall to the floor.

"Once she was on the floor Ms Blanckley effectively pulled her down and kept her there.

"Whilst she was down there on the floor an assault took place over the space of about 30 seconds.

"You Mr Stokes set about (the complainant) by kicking her on the floor three to four times there or thereabouts.

"Her injuries were serious. You may have only kicked her three or four times but you left her with a fractured left orbital and also linked fractures to her sinuses."

The court heard the pair were arrested and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm which they pleaded guilty to.

In her victim statement, the woman said: "This incident has had a huge impact on me physically, mentally, and financially.

"I am terrified to leave the house and I never go out alone.

"I also installed cameras to my home address to make me feel safer. I've been suffering panic attacks and I had to take multiple different medications due to this.

"I suffer depression since the incident and I have received counselling to help with all these issues.

"I'm still in a huge amount of physical pain to my face.

"I'm suffering nerve pain which may never recover and had a metal plate put in my face."

The judge sentenced Stokes, of Jutland Road, Hartlepool, who has 13 previous convictions including for violence, to two years and three months behind bars.

Blanckley, of Northam Avenue South, South Shields, was sentenced to 18 months suspended for 21 months.

Ian Cook, defending Stokes, said: "I accept the most serious offence is caused by this defendant in terms of the kicking."

Mr Cook said the Stokes was putting himself on the "straight and narrow" following cocaine addiction and has since started a new relationship.

Laura Miller defending Blanckley, said her client had worked all her adult life.

Ms Miller said: "She is somebody who has been the victim of assaults before.

"She knows what it feels like to be the victim of assault and she is ashamed that she is before the courts."

Blanckley was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.