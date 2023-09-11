Woman attacked neighbour's home amid 'ongoing issues' between the pair

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman attacked a neighbour’s home in the early hours as part of an ongoing dispute, a court heard.

Charlotte Davies, 52, was already prohibited from contacting her male victim under the terms of a community protection notice when she struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies, of South View Terrace, Chilton Moor, breached it by throwing items at his property at 4.30am on Thursday, August 17.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was imposed following ongoing issues between the pair, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

They refused to punish her further for the offence, being persuaded by her solicitor the six hours she spent in custody after her arrest was enough.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Police were asked to attend South View Terrace, due to reports of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant was outside her neighbour’s address. She was throwing things at the address. She was clearly intoxicated.

“It then transpired that an order was in place which prevents her from contacting this neighbour by any means.”

Davies pleaded guilty in her absence to a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The court heard she has 30 previous convictions, the majority for communications offences and was last before magistrates in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Morgan, defending, told magistrates Davies had spent between five and six hours in police cells after her arrest.

He said he had raised the length of her detention with police, due to her crime having a limited maximum penalty of a fine.

Mr Morgan added: “She has anxiety and depression and a dependence on alcohol. There’s some sort of dispute with this neighbour.

“You may feel that the five or six hours she spent in police custody after they charged her is perhaps enough punishment in itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She clearly is a lady with her own vulnerabilities. She has pleaded guilty.”