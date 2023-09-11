Woman attacked neighbour's home amid 'ongoing issues' between the pair

News you can trust since 1873
She spent time in the cells after her arrest

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
A woman attacked a neighbour’s home in the early hours as part of an ongoing dispute, a court heard.

Charlotte Davies, 52, was already prohibited from contacting her male victim under the terms of a community protection notice when she struck.

Davies, of South View Terrace, Chilton Moor, breached it by throwing items at his property at 4.30am on Thursday, August 17.

The order was imposed following ongoing issues between the pair, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

They refused to punish her further for the offence, being persuaded by her solicitor the six hours she spent in custody after her arrest was enough.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Police were asked to attend South View Terrace, due to reports of trouble.

“The defendant was outside her neighbour’s address. She was throwing things at the address. She was clearly intoxicated.

“It then transpired that an order was in place which prevents her from contacting this neighbour by any means.”

Davies pleaded guilty in her absence to a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The court heard she has 30 previous convictions, the majority for communications offences and was last before magistrates in 2022.

Tom Morgan, defending, told magistrates Davies had spent between five and six hours in police cells after her arrest.

He said he had raised the length of her detention with police, due to her crime having a limited maximum penalty of a fine.

Mr Morgan added: “She has anxiety and depression and a dependence on alcohol. There’s some sort of dispute with this neighbour.

“You may feel that the five or six hours she spent in police custody after they charged her is perhaps enough punishment in itself.

“She clearly is a lady with her own vulnerabilities. She has pleaded guilty.”

Magistrates agreed that Davies’ punishment was met fully by her time in custody. They also did not impose court costs or a victim surcharge.

