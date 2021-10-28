Woman attacked ex's home and shouted 'come out and fight me' in 'revenge' incident after break-up

Drunken Tina Ayre, 54, shattered the living room window of the Easington Lane house with a whack at 10.40pm on Saturday, June 19.

And when her ex-flame came to the door, Ayre, of Parkwood Court, Keighley, West Yorkshire, shouted, “Come out and fight me”.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told the attack was the culmination of bad blood between the pair after he ended their relationship

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “They were in a relationship for a couple of years, and he has started a relationship with someone else.

“He was residing with his new girlfriend in a rented property. There has been a previous history between the parties.

“They were watching TV together in their living room, which faces onto the street.

“They heard a loud bang on the window, which smashed, scattering glass onto the floor.

“He went to the door and the defendant was outside, holding a bottle. She shouted, ‘Come out and fight me’.

“This was a revenge attack by the defendant which was admitted in interview.”

Ayre pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He moved back to the North East and then told her he wasn’t going back to her and terminated their relationship.

“Ms Ayre became aware that something had been going on before that. The defendant has been targeted with threats to her and her family.

“She went to the pub and someone has approached and told her some of the awful things that had been spread by her ex-partner and his girlfriend.

“She knocked at the door and was met with laughs and a torrent of abuse.

“She accepts that with the bottle she has attacked the window. It caused her significant injuries which required hospital treatment.

“She denies making the threat. I do accept there was an element of revenge, but both parties have behaved badly.”

Magistrates fined Ayre £140, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and ordered her to pay £250 compensation to the landlord.