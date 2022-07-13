Woman assaulted two PCs and shouted racial and sexual slurs after breaking into stranger’s Sunderland home and leaving trail of blood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brogan Stephenson, 20, mistook her victim’s flat for her father’s property after getting lost in the same block.

Stephenson, of Northwood Court, Monkwearmouth, smashed her way in through a window, cutting herself in the process.

She left hundreds of pounds of blood-soaked damage to a settee and carpet on Wednesday, June 22, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur revealed Stephenson then attacked police officers who had taken her to hospital.

Stephenson lashed out and twice kicked one on a leg and kicked the hand of another, causing minor injuries.

Magistrates jailed her for a total of eight weeks, suspended for a year, after also hearing she had been before the court on other matters just five months earlier.

Ms Kaur said: “The complainant received a telephone call from a neighbour to say that his window had been smashed.

“He found a trail of blood inside and outside the property. Inquiries led towards the defendant, who was bleeding.

“She admitted to the police that she had caused the damage. She was taken to hospital as a result of her injuries.”

Ms Kaur said Stephenson was verbally “extremely abusive” to the officers, shouting racial and sexual slurs.

She added: “She struck out and kicked one officer on the leg twice and scratched the other’s hand.”

Stephenson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of an emergency worker, causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and causing criminal damage.

The court was told she had been sentenced to a 12-month community order in January for a racially aggravated offence.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “This was an incident that started at her father’s address. He lives on the floor above.

“She had drunk too much and got herself lost within the block of flats. She thought that she was outside her father’s property.

“She has kicked both officers. She is a young lady who didn’t know what had happened and has lashed out.”

Stephenson was jailed for eight weeks for each assault and the racially aggravated offence, and four weeks for criminal damage, all to run concurrently.