Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Sunderland GP appears in court

Police who charged a GP over an alleged poisoning have also arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder, it has emerged.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 7, charged with attempting to murder Patrick O’Hara.

Northumbria Police said on Thursday that a woman in her 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrest happened on Monday and she has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The force said the alleged victim, who is in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP.

Dr Kwan is a partner of the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland.