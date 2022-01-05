Woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as police search a Sunderland home

Officers have searched a property on Hadleigh Road in Sunderland after they received a report on Monday, January 3, of a man causing criminal damage to a property on Redesdale Road.

It prompted officers to carry out a search at an address on Hadleigh Road where a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The police cordon remained in place at Hadleigh Road on Wednesday, January 5.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are continuing to search for the suspected male however they believe that he is not a threat to the wider public.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Police received a report on Tuesday, January 4, of a man causing criminal damage to a property on Redesdale Road, Sunderland.

“At around 9.25pm officers attended the scene where a window had been broken by a named suspect believed to be known to the victim.

“Officers later carried out a search at an address on Hadleigh Road, Sunderland and a 32 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Police continue to search for the suspected male but he is not believed to be a threat to the wider public.”

