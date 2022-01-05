Woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as police search a Sunderland home
Northumbria Police have cordoned off a property in Sunderland after a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following reports of criminal damage.
Officers have searched a property on Hadleigh Road in Sunderland after they received a report on Monday, January 3, of a man causing criminal damage to a property on Redesdale Road.
Police attended the scene in the Red House area of Sunderland just before 9.30pm on Monday where a window had been broken by a suspect which is believed to be known to the victim.
It prompted officers to carry out a search at an address on Hadleigh Road where a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The police cordon still remained in place on Wednesday morning (January 5).
Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are continuing to search for the suspected male however they believe that he is not a threat to the wider public.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Police received a report on Tuesday, January 4, of a man causing criminal damage to a property on Redesdale Road, Sunderland.
“At around 9.25pm officers attended the scene where a window had been broken by a named suspect believed to be known to the victim.
“Officers later carried out a search at an address on Hadleigh Road, Sunderland and a 32 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
“Police continue to search for the suspected male but he is not believed to be a threat to the wider public.”