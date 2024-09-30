Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who phoned police to warn she had a blade and planned to kill was caught with an 8in kitchen knife minutes later, a court heard.

Roxanne Glover, 42, made the call from outside her home in city centre Solar House – and officers quickly responded, prosecutor Ruth Foster said.

Glover did not threaten but a search of her clothing on Thursday, August 15, located the blade and she was arrested, close to the Bridges shopping centre.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Glover her mental health and drug use needed to be assessed before she could be sentenced.

But she also opened the possibility the defendant could be jailed – by ordering the report into her offending should be custody-linked all-options.

Mrs Foster said: “Police were on duty when there was a transmission from a female with a knife who said she was going to kill someone.

“On arrival, they saw a female standing outside. She appeared to be intoxicated.

“Officers took hold of her. One felt a knife in her sleeve, and it was removed while she was still being restrained.

“She was cautioned and arrested for possession of a bladed article. She has two previous convictions for unrelated matters, the last in 2016.”

Jason Smith, defending, said Glover would benefit from mental health and drug assessment.

He added: “Ms Glover suffers from a form of psychosis. She has no reason why she was carrying a knife around at all.”

Judge Passfield ordered both assessments to be undertaken by the Probation Service and granted Glover bail on condition she complies.

Glover will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, November 19.