News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman arrested after man needs hospital treatment following incident in Sunderland

A woman has been arrested after a man required hospital treatment following an incident in Sunderland today.

By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:28pm

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Downhill shortly before 10am this morning, Thursday, February 23.

They found a man who had been hurt and he was transported to hospital. He is expected to be released shortly after receiving treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene after ambulance crew members raised the alarm and that a woman had been arrested and was being held: “Shortly before 9.55am today, Thursday, we were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured male in the King Henry Court area of Sunderland.

One man has been taken to hospital
Most Popular

“Emergency crews attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment but is set to be discharged.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two cordons remain in place.

Read More
Life sentence for Durham murderer who stabbed his wife more than 60 times
A cordon in place
Police remain at the scene
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman has been arrested