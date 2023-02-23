Woman arrested after man needs hospital treatment following incident in Sunderland

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Downhill shortly before 10am this morning, Thursday, February 23.

They found a man who had been hurt and he was transported to hospital. He is expected to be released shortly after receiving treatment.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene after ambulance crew members raised the alarm and that a woman had been arrested and was being held: “Shortly before 9.55am today, Thursday, we were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured male in the King Henry Court area of Sunderland.

One man has been taken to hospital

“Emergency crews attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment but is set to be discharged.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Two cordons remain in place.

A cordon in place

Police remain at the scene

