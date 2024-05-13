Woman appears in court after death of cyclist in Sunderland
A woman has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist died following an incident in Sunderland.
Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, died after an incident in Hylton Road, Sunderland, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Vicky Hardy, 44, of Helmsdale Road, Ford Estate, did not enter a plea during a two-minute hearing on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Magistrates in South Tyneside told Hardy her case must be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
She was granted unconditional bail to appear at that court on Monday, June 10.
Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur did not outline details of the alleged offence and defence solicitor Annalisa Moscardi made no representation