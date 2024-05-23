Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mia was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court, accused of causing the death of Sunderland teenager Mia Marsh by dangerous driving.

Police were called to an incident on the new stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges in the early hours of December 3, 2022.

Seventeen-year-old Mia, from Hylton Castle, was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

Yasmin Martin arrives at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today

Yasmin Martin, 19, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today, Thursday, May 23, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Martin, of Chantry Close, Sunderland, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address, and the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court.

She was released on unconditional bail until June 20.

No plea was entered.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Team, said ahead of the hearing: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy but it’s even more poignant when it involves somebody so young, who had their whole life ahead of them.

“We’ll continue to support Mia’s family at this difficult time and would like to thank them for their strength and patience shown throughout our investigation.

“With a suspect now due in court, we would ask everyone to avoid any speculation – both online and out in the community – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Following Mia’s tragic death, her dad Gary, mum Danielle and sister McKenzie issued a heartfelt tribute in memory of the teenager.

They said: “Mia was funny, outgoing and beautiful. She would light up a room and was one of a kind.

“We are devastated by what has happened.

“Mia was a people person. She had just got a job at Footasylum which she loved and was also training at Hays Travel – working to help people and put a smile on their faces.

“She and her sister McKenzie were best friends, and Mia loved her dog Billy. We have so many treasured memories – holidays together in the caravan growing up, as well as going abroad to Disneyland, Greece and Bulgaria.

Mia Marsh died in a crash in December 2022

“She loved spending time with her boyfriend Konna, and she really enjoyed shopping, eating out and socialising. She would be constantly singing in every room she was in – you’d always hear her, even if you didn’t see her!

“As a family, we’ve been blown away by everyone’s response and the messages of support we’ve received – it’s been overwhelming. I’d like to thank everybody for their kindness and it shows how loved Mia was by everyone who knew her.”

An inquest was opened shortly after Mia’s death and adjourned while the investigation was under way.

Sunderland Assistant Coroner David Place is due to hold a pre-inquest review at the coroner’s court at Sunderland City Hall today.