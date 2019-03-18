Witness appeal launched following a 'serious' assault at a pub on Saturday night

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault at a pub on Saturday night.

The assault, which has been described by officers as 'serious', occurred a the Dalton Park Inn, Murton, at around 11.50pm on Saturday.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information to come forward.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "A serious assault has occurred at Dalton Park Inn, Murton at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday, March 16 2019.

"If you have witnessed this assault or have any information relating to this incident please contact Police on 101, quoting incident number DHM-16032019- 0504."