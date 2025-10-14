Whitburn shop worker appears in court to admit pinching £15,000 from his employer

A shop worker has appeared in court to admit pinching £15,610 from his Washington employer over seven months.

Andrew Cotton, 56, stole the money from Franks the Flooring Store between Thursday, December 1, 2022, and Saturday, July 8, 2023.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Cotton, of Maple Grove, Whitburn, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by employee.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton said the cash taken was subject to a recovery application under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He added: “I don’t think I need to go into the background too much.”

Frank's the Flooring Store, in Washington. | Google Maps

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “He has pleaded guilty. There were admissions made in interview.

“He’s aware that this will go to the crown court. He is endeavouring to repay the money.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Cotton: “You will be given full credit for pleading guilty, but I’m going to send your case to the crown court for two reasons.

“It’s borderline whether it could be sentenced in this court, but there’s also going to be an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act and that has to be dealt with at the crown court.”

Judge Passfield granted Cotton unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 10.