A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two year-old-girl in Houghton-le-Spring.

Northumbria Police investigations are still underway, but here is what we know so far.

Police officers were called to an address in the Houghton-le-Spring area following reports of concerns for a child. | Northumbria Police

On April 23, we were contacted by one of our readers to inform us about a significant police presence at an address in Houghton-le-Spring.

An Echo reporter attended the address where a police car and a specialist search team van were parked on the street and a number of police officers could be seen.

We contacted on Northumbria Police and on April 25 we were informed that a two-year-old girl had been taken to hospital with serious head injuries and had sadly died on Thursday April 24.

In a statement released at the time, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11pm on Monday (April 21), we received a report of concern for a child in the Houghton-le-Spring area.

"A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries and tragically died on Thursday.

"The investigation is at a very early stage, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the girl's death.”

As part of their statement, Northumbria Police appealed for information.

Several days later, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Yesterday (May 15) Northumbria Police said that the man and woman had been re-arrested on Wednesday (May 14) on suspicion of murder.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm our enquiries remain ongoing following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl from the Houghton-le-Spring area last month.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we re-arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s yesterday (Wednesday), both on suspicion of murder.

"They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Our thoughts continue to be with the girl's family and all of those affected by this tragedy.

"We would ask everyone to avoid speculation both online and in the community."