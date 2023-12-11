West Brom suspends fan over 'hateful' Bradley Lowery social media post

The Baggies lost 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion have suspended a supporter for allegedly making a hateful social media post about Bradley Lowery in the wake of the side's defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil were enough to secure all three points for Sunderland on Saturday in their first game since Tony Mowbray's departure, despite a late consolation strike from Brandon Thomas-Asante which threatened to hand the Baggies a share of the spoils.

Now the club has confirmed it has temporarily banned a fan from the Hawthorns and is working with West Midlands police after a message was posted on social media over the weekend.

Dale Houghton admited a public order offence after he mocked the death of Bradley Lowery (Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

A statement today, Monday, December 11, said: "West Bromwich Albion are assisting police with their inquiries after being alerted to a hateful social media post referencing Bradley Lowery in the wake of the club’s defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Bradley was an inspirational young Sunderland fan who captured the heart of the nation as he bravely battled Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma - a rare form of childhood cancer – before his tragic passing, aged just six, in 2017.

"Albion have identified and suspended the account of a supporter pending further legal inquiries and reserves the right to issue an indefinite club ban.

"The club are appalled by the disgusting post and offer their sincere apologies to Sunderland AFC and the Lowery family."

It comes after a Sheffield Wednesday fan was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for mocking Sunderland supporters with an image of the youngster.

Dale Houghton, 32, taunted Sunderland fans with a picture of Bradley, on his phone during a match at Hillsborough in September.