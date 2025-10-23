Our powerful new film highlights the consequences of setting fires

“Even a small fire can quickly get out of control, putting both the person who started it and others at serious risk,” say the fire service as they launch a powerful new film.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has launched the short film to raise awareness of the consequences of deliberate fire setting - as crews prepare for one of their busiest times of the year.

Last year, firefighters from TWFRS responded to 683 deliberate fires during the darker nights period (17 October - 17 November 2024) - nearly 700 occasions where crews were mobilised unnecessarily, potentially delaying responses to life-threatening emergencies.

With the clocks going back on Sunday 26 October 2025, TWFRS is urging the public to think carefully about their actions and the potential consequences of anti-social behaviour.

At the heart of this year’s prevention campaign is Just a Normal Day - a powerful short film commissioned and funded by TWFRS, developed in collaboration with Digital Voice, Gateshead Council, and Gateshead Youth Justice Service.

Based on real events, it tells the story of a serious deliberate fire through the voices of those directly affected and the professionals who respond to and work to prevent such incidents.

The film will now form part of TWFRS’s Fire Safety Intervention Programme, which supports young people under 18 who are involved in, or at risk of, fire setting. The programme helps young people and their families understand the dangers and long-term impact of fire-related behaviour.

Paul Russell, Area Manager for Community Safety at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires have a devastating impact on our community - they destroy property, harm the environment, and in the worst cases, cost lives.

“Even a small fire can quickly get out of control, putting both the person who started it and others at serious risk. Every year, our crews attend thousands of deliberate fires, draining resources and potentially delaying responses to life-threatening emergencies.“We urge everyone to consider the consequences of anti-social behaviour - deliberate fire-setting isn’t just dangerous, it can be deadly.”

Chief Inspector Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We hope everyone across the North East enjoys the upcoming Bonfire Night period.

“As always, we’ll be working closely with our partners during this time to deal with any issues as they arise and to proactively prevent any disorder from occurring.

“But we’d also like to ask people to exercise some personal responsibility around what they are doing and how it might affect those who may not feel as comfortable with the darker nights.

“As a Force, our priority is to keep the public safe and our multi-agency operation is in place to do just this.

“Anybody who is concerned about anti-social behaviour in their area is asked to report it to us by speaking to an officer on patrol, by sending us a direct message on our social media channels, or by getting in touch on our website.

“If a crime is ongoing, always call 999.”

TWFRS is encouraging everyone - especially professionals working with young people - to watch Just A Normal Day and use it as a discussion tool to highlight the real human cost of fire setting.

The film can be viewed on the TWFRS website under the Fire Safety Interventions page.

Report Deliberate Fire-Setting Anonymously

If you know someone who is deliberately setting fires - or suspect fire-related anti-social behaviour in your area - you can report it anonymously through FireStoppers.

Every report helps protect our crews, your community, and vital emergency resources.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk