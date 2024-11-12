Fence Houses teenager charged after alleged stabbing at house party
Jason Cassidy, Connor Scarth, Charlie Hatch, all 19, and Harlie Johns, 18, are jointly accused of committing aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The alleged incident is said to have happened in South Shields on Saturday, November 9.
None of the accused entered a plea to the charge when they appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told them the case against them had to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
Cassidy, of Churchill Square, Fencehouses, Houghton, Scarth, of Warkworth Avenue, and Hatch, of Norham Avenue, both Horsley Hill, South Shields, were granted bail.
Johns, of Norham Avenue, was remanded into custody, and all will appear next at the crown court on Monday, December 9.
The injured man’s condition was not revealed to the court.