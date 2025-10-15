Wearside residents are being warned about a winter fuel payment scam targeting vulnerable people and asking them to submit bank account details.

The scam text, purporting to be from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), claims the recipient has not yet submitted their application by the specified deadline and that failure to do so will jeopardise their chance to receive the winter fuel payment.

Wearside residents have been warned about a winter fuel payment text scam being sent to people's phones. | panuwat - stock.adobe.com

The text goes on to state: “According to the latest DWP verification your entitlement to the winter fuel payment 2025/26 has been approved. The amount of £200 to £300 will be issued as single transfer to assist with heating and electricity costs.”

Within the text there is then what appears to be a Government DWP link where people are asked to input their bank and personal details.

Durham County Council responded to the text by issuing a statement on social media which said: “SCAM ALERT - winter fuel payment text. The text states an amount of between £200 and £300 will be paid to the recipient upon receipt of bank details and a deadline is given along with a fake link to a Government website.

“Do not click on the link and never pass on any bank details.”

To be eligible for a winter fuel payment, you need to be born before September 22, 1959, and live in England or Wales.