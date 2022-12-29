Bradley Parker was found with 646 illegal images and videos on his phone and in an iCloud storage account he controlled.

They included one image and 162 videos at the most serious category A level – and four videos showing a male having sex with a horse.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that Parker, 28, of James Terrace, Fencehouses, was arrested when police raided his home on November 30, 2020.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She said: “They outlined to him the intelligence and the reason for the visit, and he consented to a search of the property and his mobile phone.

“A triage search of the phone showed images of children. The phone was sent for forensic checks.

“The forensic checks showed images at category A, B and C and extreme pornographic images.

“During that examination, a MEGA cloud storage account in the name of the defendant was found with more category A, B and C images and videos.

“There were 646 images of children. The range matches five to 12-year-olds, and a number of images showed children in a state of distress or pain.

“There were chats on Telegram. He engages with other users. He says that he likes newborns and cumming on them.”

Mrs Beck added: “He confirmed that the mobile phone was his and that no-one else had access to it.

“He said that he was just chatting on the site and wasn’t in the best state mentally in regard of his personal life.

“He admitted having the MEGA link and said he was responsible for the images on his phone.”

Parker, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photo or pseudo-photo of a child, all between May 18 and November 30, 2020.

He also admitted one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said only that sentencing was not suitable for the magistrates’ court.

Magistrates granted Parker unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, January 13.