Wearside man jailed for role in imitation gun car-jacking attack

A Durham man has been jailed for his role in the kidnap of two people who he threatened with an imitation handgun.

The victims were travelling in a blue Suzuki Swace car on the evening of August 24 last year (2024) on Jesmond Vale when they were brought to a stop by a Red Range Rover vehicle that reversed in front of them. The victims were then confronted by the group of men.

Andrew Wright, 33, of Colt Park, Durham. | NP

One of these men – Andrew Wright, 33, of Colt Park, Durham who was in possession of an imitation handgun – threatened the driver and forced him to change seats before taking control of the Suzuki.

One of the victims was then assaulted with a baton before they were then driven to an address in the Bensham area of Gateshead while being followed by Joseph Henderson in the Range Rover.

Wright then led one of the victims into the address alongside Simon Walton before they all left the property.

One victim then managed to escape his captors while the other was released a short time later, and the Suzuki was later found burnt out in the Blaydon Burn area.

An investigation was swiftly launched and the four offenders were arrested and subsequently charged with offences in relation to the plot.

Simon Walton, Joseph Henderson, and Scott Haug. | NP

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Wright pleaded guilty to kidnap, possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing an indictable offence, and two counts of driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to seven years’ and six months behind bars.

Henderson, 28, of Hollands Terrace, Chopwell, pleaded guilty to participation in the activities of an organised crime group. He was sentenced to two years’ behind bars.

Walton, 34, of Tees Street, Chopwell, pleaded guilty to kidnap. He was sentenced to four years’ and six months in prison.

Haug, 36, of Cowell Grove, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to kidnap and was sentenced to four years.

The investigation was led by Detective Superintendent Katie Smith.

Detective Smith said: “This was a traumatic ordeal for the victims who were captured and then subjected to violence.

“The offenders in this case were calculating and took the law into their own hands by hatching this brazen plot.

“Thankfully, the victims were able to escape this incident without serious injury, although I have no doubt this incident will stay with them both for a long time.

“I would like to praise the dedicated team of officers for their tireless efforts to bring these offenders before the courts.

“Thanks to their hard work, the case presented left the offenders with no choice but to admit their guilt.

“Violence has no place whatsoever in our communities, and we are committed to taking robust action against offenders to ensure our region remains a safe place to live and visit.”