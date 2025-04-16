Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Durham man who attempted to smuggle almost £6 million worth of cocaine into the UK from Mexico has been jailed after telling customs officers he had only brought sombreros back from his trip.

Investigators from the Organised Crime Partnership, made up of National Crime Agency and Police Scotland officers, started an investigation into Kristopher Purvis, 35, from Durham, after he landed at Edinburgh airport on a flight from Mexico City via Paris.

Kristopher Purvis, 35. | National Crime Agency.

Purvis, who was carrying a black suitcase and a bag of Mexican sombrero souvenir hats, was stopped by Border Force officers.

He told officers he had returned to the UK with only the souvenir hats, but when his luggage was searched, a total of 48 kilos of cocaine was found.

The drugs would have been worth up to £5.64 million at street level.

Purvis appeared at Edinburgh High Court on the 4th March 2025 and pleaded guilty to the importation and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was sentenced at the same court today (April 16) to 10 years' imprisonment.

A second male was arrested at the time who pleaded not guilty to the above charges. A trial date has been set for the 10th November in relation to his involvement.

Donnie Lawrie, from the NCA, said: "Kristopher Purvis attempted to appear like an innocuous tourist and claimed to only be carrying sombrero souvenirs. The truth was, the luggage he was carrying contained millions of pounds worth of drugs.

"Purvis was used as a mule for the criminals keen to increase their profits when selling drugs on the streets of the UK. The NCA continues to work closely with UK Border Force, police forces and other law enforcement partners throughout the world to reduce the supply of Class A drugs intended for the UK market."

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Sands, Police Scotland, said: “This conviction and sentencing serves as yet another example of our ongoing commitment to target the supply and distribution of controlled drugs across Scotland, which remains an absolute priority for the Organised Crime Partnership and its partners.

"This intervention and subsequent detection disrupted an attempt to bring a significant volume of class A controlled drugs into the country.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that information from our local communities is an essential part of our investigations, as we work to disrupt the drugs trade and work with our partners to bring those responsible to justice."

Moira Orr, who leads on Major Crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), added: "This was a substantial attempt to bring significant quantities of illegal and harmful drugs through Scotland.

"Kristopher Purvis has now been held accountable thanks to an extensive OCP Scotland and Border Force operation, working with COPFS, to investigate a network of drug supply.

"With each case of this kind we can help reduce the harm that these drugs inflict on communities.

"We are targeting all people who threaten communities across Scotland, not only drug couriers but also those who direct their movements."