Wearside dad shouted abuse at estranged wife and even tried to push past cops to continue tirade
A dad who shouted abuse at his estranged wife while on a suspended prison sentence for stalking her has kept his freedom.
Michael Sanders was given a restraining order, which permitted him to exchange only "basic pleasantries" with his ex regarding child contact, when the suspended jail term was imposed last November.
But Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was left "scared and alarmed" by the 35-year-old's behaviour during a confrontation in the street in April.
Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court: "He was asking to talk to her, but the complainant refused and was trying to get into her car.
"The defendant began to raise his voice, shouting 'get out of the car'.
"He tried to take the key out of the ignition. He shouted 'the car is mine, get out of the car'."
The court heard the victim called the police, but Miss Towers added: "Even when the police arrived his foul language continued and he made several attempts to push past the police to continue to abuse the complainant.
"At one point he moved his vehicle in front of the complainant's vehicle to block her in."
Sanders, of Dunstanburgh Close, Washington, admitted breach of a restraining order.
Rachael Landin, defending, said the car Sanders' ex was driving was taken out in his name and he was struggling financially.
Miss Landin added: "He recognises it was an inappropriate means of dealing with the financial dispute.
"In the heat of the moment matters got the better of him."
Miss Landin said the car has since been returned to him and passed back to the finance company.
Miss recorder Alison Hunter QC said the offence was a "serious matter" but that reports indicate Sanders, who is in employment, is committed to co-operating with the authorities and motivated towards a positive future.
The judge extended the original suspended sentence order from six months, suspended for 18 months, to six months, suspended for two years.
The judge also amended the restraining order to prevent any contact with the victim, except through solicitors.