Weapons and suspected drugs seized in raid in Easington Colliery
Weapons and suspected drugs were seized in a raid on two houses in Easington Colliery.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:32 pm
Durham Constabulary’s Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team executed Magistrates’ Search Warrants at two addresses in Barwick Street this morning, Tuesday, November 2.
A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized and has been sent off for testing.
Officers also seized a selection of samurai swords and knives.
A force spokesman said: “Our thanks go out to the community who support us in identifying these locations and concerns. Enquiries are ongoing.”