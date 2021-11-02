Durham Constabulary’s Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team executed Magistrates’ Search Warrants at two addresses in Barwick Street this morning, Tuesday, November 2.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized and has been sent off for testing.

Officers also seized a selection of samurai swords and knives.

A force spokesman said: “Our thanks go out to the community who support us in identifying these locations and concerns. Enquiries are ongoing.”

