We want to make Roker Avenue safe again, say city councillors

“We need to go after bad landlords, reduce the number of HMOs and make our area safe for families again - that is what our plans aim to achieve,” says a local councillor as a meeting was held to address problems at a trouble-hit Sunderland street.

In recent years, there has been a number of reported crimes and anti-social behaviour incidents at Roker Avenue.

Police officers on patrol in Roker Avenue, Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

And more than 100 residents gathered at a Roker Avenue Residents Meeting this week to air their concerns.

It was hosted by Conservative councillor Joshua McKeith to discuss the problems that face the community and set out the Sunderland Conservatives policy platform to tackle rogue landlords in a bid to reduce the number of HMOs in the terraced street.

At the meeting, Cllr McKeith, Fulwell councillor Michael Hartnack and Cllr Lyall Reed, Deputy Leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, heard concerns from local residents about the crime, anti-social behaviour, speeding and the high number of HMOs on Roker Avenue.

Cllr Joshua McKeith | Sunderland Conservatives

The local Conservatives announced four key policy platforms that will be contained in upcoming motions to Council - motions that every councillor will vote on:

* An audit of all HMOs and if any landlords are found to be in breach they will have their licence pulled and be blacklisted by the council.

*An unlicensed HMO taskforce to investigate and enforce action on properties that are acting as HMOs but are in fact not permitted to do so.

*Monthly Roker Avenue meetings for residents led by Cllr McKeith .

*A long-term plan to create a HMO Buy Back Scheme to return these properties to family homes.

Residents signed a petition in support of the policies that Cllr Joshua McKeith organised and will hand in at the next Council meeting.

Petitions from local residents require a response from council officers.

Cllr Josh McKeith said: "These policies will be contained in upcoming motions by the Sunderland Conservatives and every councillor will need to go on the record and say that they either support our plans to go after rogue landlords and reduce the number of HMOs or that they are fine with things as they are.

"I'm not happy with the way things are. We need to go after bad landlords, reduce the number of HMOs and make our area safe for families again - that is what our plans aim to achieve."