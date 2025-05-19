“By arming yourself with a knife, you are risking destroying other people’s lives and your own and that’s something you will never be able to undo” - the words of Simon Brown whose teenage son Connor was fatally attacked while on a night out in Sunderland city centre in February 2019.

In December of the same year, Leighton Barrass, who was 20 at the time was jailed for life for his murder.

Simon Brown has been speaking about the devastating impact of knife crime. | Northumbria Police

Following Connor’s tragic death, his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.

This week as part of Operation Sceptre, which begins today (Monday), Northumbria Police officers are targeting suspects, carrying out additional patrols, searches and warrants, as well as working with partners in transport hubs to identify any criminality.

Representative from Northumbria Police are also visiting pupils at schools and colleges across the region to engage with young people.

Speaking more than six years after Connor’s death, his dad Simon said: “We don’t want a single other family to experience what we have.

“If you are someone who has picked up a knife, or are thinking about carrying a knife, give it serious thought because those actions have consequences. And if you’re carrying that knife, you should be aware it potentially doesn’t just affect the person you’re using that on, it affects the wider community too.

“Too many young people think they’ve got to take a knife out for protection because somebody has told them that somebody else is carrying a knife. But not everybody is.”

Connor Brown was just 18 when he died. | Northumbria Police.

As part of their education programme, The Connor Brown Trust teamed up with Northumbria Police to run the Trainee Detective Week which uses the investigation into Connor’s death to educate youngsters about the consequences of knife crime.

Simon added: “There are no words to explain how we feel after seeing each cohort of the Trainee Detective Programme. By the end of the week they realise how deep the problem is and hopefully once they’ve taken part they never, ever want to pick up a knife.

“I’d say to anyone, if you think a young person who you know is carrying a knife, don’t overreact. Sit these young people down and have a conversation with them. Find out why they feel they have to take a knife out and explain that it is not the only option.”

Anyone who would like to hand in a knife can drop it off in a ‘surrender bin’ located at Southwick Police Station.

Superintendent Scott Cowie, of Northumbria Police’s Prevention department, said: “We are very grateful for the support of Simon, Tanya and the rest of Connor’s family as well as the wider region towards our efforts to prevent further knife crime incidents across our communities.

“Following Connor’s tragic death, they have done their utmost to warn other people of the extreme dangers of choosing to arm yourselves with weapons, emphasising the utter devastation it can cause.

“Each and every day we are working across our Force area to keep people safe from knife crime and this week’s Operation Sceptre activity builds on that.

“While enforcement activity is undoubtedly a valuable tactic in helping us to seize weapons and charge those responsible to appear in court, prevention is also key. Education is absolutely vital towards changing attitudes, highlighting the potential deadly consequences of carrying knives and making sure that people know it is never, ever acceptable to arm yourself.

“Please continue to work with us by handing in unwanted knives and sharp objects to our surrender bins, which are available across a number of stations. We also would ask that you report any suspicious activity believed to be relating to knife crime to us so that we can act up on that information.

“As families and communities, please have those conversations with young people about the dangers of carrying knives – and if you suspect someone is going out doing so let us know so we can take positive action.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth added: “Connor’s story is a tragic and devastating reminder that knives impact everyone – family, friends and entire communities. Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, it puts you and others in danger, and it can destroy so many lives in the process.

“No-one should ever have to endure what Simon, Tanya, and their family have gone through. Yet, in the face of unimaginable loss, they have shown extraordinary courage and continue to make a real difference in the fight against knife crime.

“Educating young people, having honest conversations, and challenging the myths around knife crime are all crucial steps in preventing further tragedy. If even one young person rethinks their decision after hearing Simon’s message, or taking part in one of the many awareness sessions, that’s a life potentially saved.

“The activity taking place this week builds on the vital work of the Violence Reduction Unit, Northumbria Police and partners, including impactful initiatives like the Trainee Detective Programme, which helps young people understand the real and lasting consequences of carrying or using a knife.

“We all have a role to play, whether that’s as parents, friends, teachers or police officers. That means starting those early conversations, listening, and offering support. Together, we can build safer streets and stronger communities.”

Anyone who wants to report suspected knife crime can do so by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or by using the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101.