Watch Sunderland drink driver lead police on 125mph chase along the A19 in Ford Fiesta
Dramatic dashcam footage shows a Ford Fiesta driver leading police on a 125mph chase along the A19 after drinking five cans of beer.
Robert Cummings, 25, from Sunderland, ran a red light on a roundabout before swerving across the carriageway during the high-speed pursuit, a court heard.
His “stupid” actions landed him in court, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving in relation to the April 27 incident.
Cummings, of Glenleigh Drive, was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Clare Irving told the court that the incident began when PC Longstaff was on duty in his police car, stationary on the A19/A690 roundabout.
“The defendant came from the officer’s right hand side at speed, he obviously had gone through a red light.
“[PC Longstaff] followed the vehicle onto the A19 northbound.”
Despite increasing his speed to 125mph, PC Longstaff in the vehicle behind was unable to catch up with Cummings’ Ford Fiesta, such was its speed at this point.
Cummings ‘swerved several times’ before taking the slip road for the A1231, the court heard.
“At this point the officer activated the blue lights in the police vehicle and it is fair to say the defendant stops,” the prosecutor added.
Cummings told officers that he had drank ‘five or six’ cans of lager, adding: “I have been so stupid.”
Defence solicitor Joanne Gatens said that her client ‘fully cooperated’ with officers once he had been stopped.
She added: “He’s a young man hitherto of previous very good character. He’s lost his employment as a result of this offence.
“He did not appreciate that he was going to be over the limit.
“He hasn’t really thought through the consequences of these decisions.”
The court heard that Cummings ‘can’t really explain’ the offence and is ‘very ashamed’.
Cummings was given an eight week suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for 22 months.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £115 victim surcharge.
Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Peter Watson warned him: “Do not be tempted to drive.”