Watch shocking moment armed robber smashes mobile phone shop till with hammer then took cash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Potts was walking through the Galleries Shopping Centre in Washington, with the weapon in his hand when he targeted a mobile phone store.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while he was still armed, Potts then tried to get car keys from two strangers and attempted to drive away in a taxi while the driver was distracted by helping an elderly customer.

The 34-year-old was detained at the scene by members of the public and security staff until the police arrived.

Anthony Potts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potts, of Wellcroft Court, Leam Lane, Gateshead, admitted robbery, attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You were seen on CCTV footage carrying a hammer, quite openly, in one of your hands as you wandered through the shopping centre.

"This was an extremely frightening incident for anyone that witnessed your behaviour or who was approached and threatened by you."

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said the phone shop was targeted just after 9.30am on March 9 and told the court: "The defendant swung the hammer down onto the till, putting a hole in the top and smashed it to the ground."

Mr Pallister said the shop worker "jumped back in shock" and added: "The defendant shouted 'give me the money'."

The court heard Potts took the £175 cash that had spilled from the till and left the worker fearing "he was going to be struck by the hammer" and "petrified" the same thing could happen again.

Potts then walked to a jewellery store and asked a worker there if she had any car keys, before saying: "It doesn't matter."

He then asked a man outside the shopping centre for his car keys but was told no.

Potts then took his chance to get into a taxi while the cabbie was busy with a customer.

Mr Pallister added: "Eventually the taxi driver managed to pull the defendant out of the taxi.

"The defendant fell onto the ground and members of the public and security staff detained him until the police arrived."

The court heard the hammer was left inside the taxi and the £175 in cash taken from the phone shop was left on the ground.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Potts has mental health problems and had taken a "large quantity" of cocaine in the days before the offences.

Miss Lamb said Potts, who felt he was "losing it" at the time, is being treated with anti psychotic medication.

She added: "He doesn't know why he did it, there was no reason for him to do it.

"He had approximately £500 in his bank account and clearly had enough money to buy cocaine so it wasn't because of the money.