Watch shocking bodycam footage as serial Sunderland thug who bit, choked, punched and kicked police officers is jailed

Clinton Barnes bit, choked, punched and kicked a total of four constables during two separate shocking outbursts.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on July 9, 2020, Barnes lashed out when he was told he would be searched and bit and kicked a male officer during a struggle in the street.

While out on bail for that, Barnes attacked three officers who had responded to a call about two men kicking the door of a house on New Year's Day this year.

Clinton Barnes.

During the violence, one officer was punched to the mouth and then choked, a female officer was kicked in the head and wrist and a third was repeatedly kicked.

The moments before the New Years' Day assaults were caught one of the officer's body worn camera and show Barnes acting aggressively before he attacked.

Barnes, 39, of Caldew Court, Easington Lane, who has previous convictions for 20 assaults, including six on police, admitted four charges of assault on an emergency worker.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to 16 months behind bars.

The judge said: "They all were doing their public duty having been called to the scene by members of the public and they were treated in the way described."

Prosecutor Jane Foley said the first attack, in July 2020, happened after police were alerted to a report of two men "staggering around" a nearby road.

The officers approached the men and when Barnes was asked if he was carrying anything, he replied: "Everything, pins, sharps, smack and crack."

Barnes reacted aggressively when told he would be searched and ended up on the ground with a male officer.

Miss Foley said: "During the struggle the officer's arm became lodged underneath the defendant. The officer felt pressure and immediate pain in his right forearm. He knew he had been bitten."

The court heard after Barnes was taken to his feet and handcuffed he kicked the same officer in the shin.

Miss Foley said the officer's skin was broken by the bite and he was given antibiotics.

He said in a statement the attack was made "much worse" as it happened during the pandemic.

The court heard the second attack on New Year's Day happened when police were called to a report of men kicking the door of a house.

Barnes became aggressive and shouted threats at the officers then pushed a female constable backwards with both hands.

Miss Foley said: "The moment he did that other officers grabbed him and took him to the floor. He was resisting arrest and aggressive throughout.

"During the course of trying to restrain him, a PC was punched to the mouth, causing his lip to burst. The defendant then proceeded to grab the officer by the throat and attempted to choke him."

Miss Foley added: "While the defendant was assaulting that officer, he was simultaneously kicking out another officer, making contact with her head on four or five occasions, causing her to feel dizzy."

The officer, left with a boot mark on her wrist, suffered headaches and stated she goes to work to do her job and help people who are vulnerable, not to be assaulted. A third officer was also kicked while Barnes lashed out but was not injured.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Barnes had hoped to do anger management and educational courses while in custody but was unable to.