The pair, of Darcy Court, Sunderland, pleaded guilty of burglary at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, November 8.

George Jones, 38, and Tracy Corkin, 44, broke into a home on Egerton Street in Sunderland on the morning of October 6.

They stole a variety of large items including a children’s mini motor bike, quad bike, bicycle, mini motorbike helmets and a 47-inch television and were caught on CCTV using a shopping trolley to get away with the TV.

The thieves were spotted on CCTV with the trolley.

They didn’t get far with it as police found the TV left on some grass near the victim’s home.

When police attended Jones and Corkin’s home in Hendon, Sunderland, they found the other stolen items and the shopping trolley.

Both are due to be sentenced on January 6 next year.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wallace, who leads a team of dedicated burglar hunters based at Southwick Police Station who review every raid in Sunderland and South Tyneside. They review prolific offenders and monitor hot spots to identify those responsible for burglaries in the area and prevent them from happening.

They stole a variety of items. Photo: Northumbria Police

He said: “This was not the most sophisticated of burglaries with Jones and Corkin leaving a number of evidential traces that led officers directly to them.

“Jones in particular was seen walking down the road carrying the motorbike helmets that he had just stolen, and also was caught on CCTV wheeling the television away from the victim’s address.

“For whatever reason, the defendants then discarded the TV at the side of the road - and took a number of other stolen items back to their home address, which was subsequently searched by police. They will now be sentenced for their crimes on a future date.

“I would like to reiterate that we have a zero-tolerance approach towards burglary, which is such an intrusive crime that can have a long-lasting impact on both victims and the wider community. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”