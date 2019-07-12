Watch as Sunderland fan caught on camera punching Coventry City fan outside Stadium of Light
A Sunderland AFC fan could get a football ban after punching a Coventry City fan outside the Stadium of Light.
Daniel Bowmaker struck the fan in the face following the Black Cats’ heart-breaking 5-4 loss on Saturday, April 13, a court heard.
Bowmaker, 26, of Eversley Crescent in Sunderland, admitted threatening behaviour at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court but argued that he had been punched by the victim first.
‘Large amount of disorder’ after Coventry City match
Prosecutor Anna Metcalfe said: “PC Woodcock was using a video camera to record live footage of various incidents which were occurring during the day between Sunderland and Coventry football fans.
“There is a large amount of disorder between numerous fans but the defendant clearly partakes in that by punching the other male.”
The CCTV footage is fast-moving, but Bowmaker can be seen striking out at another man with his fist.
The court heard that the match was a Category C game, meaning it was deemed high risk by police due to Sunderland and Coventry fans ‘deep hatred for each other’.
Bowmaker at the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
Defence solicitor Heather Ball said that Bowmaker had been at the football match with his father, who had left early after the Black Cats fell behind.
“He accepts that he consumed a significant amount of alcohol.
“There was an outbreak that Mr Bowmaker was not involved in but he does accept that he walked through it and somebody has thrown a punch at him and he has punched back.”
She said that the attack was not pre-planned and that Bowmaker was simply in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.
She also argued that Bowmaker, who attends up to 15 home games a season, should not be given a football banning order.
Such an order would ban Bowmaker from attending any football match in the UK for three years.
After considering the case the magistrates decided to adjourn the hearing until Friday, July 26, so that a pre-sentence report can be compiled.