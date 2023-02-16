Robert Wright, 40, of Ashbrooke Estate, Shotton Colliery, was secretly filmed in Black Lane, Wheatley Hill, in October 2021.

The footage showed him parking up in a dark blue Ford transit van before unloading gas bottles, wood, cardboard, and garden and building waste over a four-minute period.

Appearing via video link, Wright has now pleaded guilty at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court to a fly-tipping offence as well as a second offence of failing to assist an investigation into a separate fly-tipping incident in Wingate.

Robert Wright was caught on camera illegally dumping waste.

In mitigation, Wright’s representative said he thought he had permission to leave waste at the site in Wheatley Hill.

The court was also told that Wright wasn’t involved in the Wingate incident.

He was fined £480, ordered to pay £1,465 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months and handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

This prohibits him from carrying, transporting or transferring waste without producing a licence to Durham County Council first.

Ian Hoult, neighbourhood protection manager at Durham County Council, which prosecuted Wright, said he was “caught red-handed on camera”.

He added: “Fly-tipping is an issue we know our residents feel very strongly about and we always encourage people to report any incidents to us, as well as any information or intelligence that might help us track down those responsible.”