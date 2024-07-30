Watch as police smash in door during vehicle crime raid in Washington
Warrants were executed at a number of addresses and motor patrols were active in the latest stage of Operation Dreyfus, Northumbria Police’s initiative aimed at tackling vehicle crime, burglary and thefts in the New Town today, Tuesday, July 30.
Today marks the second time in as many months that raids have been carried out in Washington under the umbrella of the force-wide Operation Impact, which targets offending which has been flagged up as of particular concern to the community.
The force works with partners such as Sunderland City Council’s anti-social behaviour team to tackle persistent problems.
Officers from Durham Constabulary were also involved in today’s operations, with a number of people sought in connection with offences in both forces’ areas, while community officers and police cadets were on hand in The Galleries to keep the public informed of what was happening and offer crime prevention advice.
More than 60 officers took part, with a briefing at Washington Arts Centre outlining the day’s actions and priorities.
Five men and one woman were arrested for offences including burglary, theft of motor vehicle, possession of Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and failing to appear in court.
In Oxclose, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and a suspected stolen electric motorbike seized. He remains in custody.
A 33-year-old man at an address in the town centre was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Drugs, £15,000 cash and scales were seized, along with a suspected stolen off-road motorcycle.
Searches were carried out for a number of other wanted suspects across Washington linked to vehicle crime.
And more than 110 crime prevention leaflets were distributed, with high visibility patrols carried out across Concord and Washington town centre
Chief Inspector Gemma Calvert led today’s activities: “We know our community feel that they need that reassurance,” she said.
“They have some concerns around the increasing serious acquisitive crime in the particular area - it is really important for us to offer that reassurance and show the public that we are dedicated to tackle those issues and will not tolerate those issues in the community.
“We have had Operation Impact forcewide for the last year. It was launched in the summer last year (2023) and we have done all four corners, so we have done from here down in Sunderland all the way up to Berwick and everywhere in-between.”
Officers are appealing to the public to ensure their vehicles are locked and any valuables removed from sight.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious in their community should report it to police by visiting https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/.
In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.