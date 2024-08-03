Watch as police officers breakdown door to arrest further people following yesterday's disorder in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 18:10 BST
A total of 12 people have now been arrested following last night’s disorder in the city.

Footage sent to the Echo from Northumbria Police showed officers breaking down a glass door to make an arrest.

In addition the 10 arrests announced by Chief Supt Mark Hall at today’s media briefing, Northumbria Police have now confirmed two further arrests following warrants being issued for an address in the city centre and another in the Ford Estate.

Two people were arrested, a woman aged 43 on suspicion of violent disorder, and a man aged 55 on suspicion of provoking violence, increasing the total number of arrests to 12.

Chief Supt Hall said: “Make no mistake, if you were involved last night, expect to be met with the full force of the law.”

Other people arrested include;

Northumbria police said the “majority” of these arrests were in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any concerns following Friday evening’s events or information to assist identifying those responsible for the unacceptable behaviour, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, if you are unable to contact us via these ways, call 101.” Information can also be provided via Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

