Durham Constabulary were called at 8am today (May 1) following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace in Wheatley Hill.

There is a large police presence in the area with photographs from the scene showing the back lane behind the street cordoned off with police officers guarding the entrance.

Police vehicles can also be seen on the front of the street as detectives carryout enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm yesterday evening (April 30) to 8am this morning.

“Officers will remain in the area over the next few days and if you have any information that could help, please speak to an officer on the scene or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 of May 1.”

The back alley on Alexandra Terrace cordoned off by the police.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police officer stands guard on the cordoned off area.