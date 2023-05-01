News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
5 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
8 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Watch as back lane of street cordoned off as police launch investigation following discovery of body in County Durham

Police officers are investigating the death of a man in the Durham area.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:50 BST

Durham Constabulary were called at 8am today (May 1) following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace in Wheatley Hill.

There is a large police presence in the area with photographs from the scene showing the back lane behind the street cordoned off with police officers guarding the entrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police vehicles can also be seen on the front of the street as detectives carryout enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Most Popular

Durham Constabulary are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm yesterday evening (April 30) to 8am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers will remain in the area over the next few days and if you have any information that could help, please speak to an officer on the scene or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 of May 1.”

Read More
Three Sunderland men snared after more than 12,000 illegal tablets were intercep...
The back alley on Alexandra Terrace cordoned off by the police.The back alley on Alexandra Terrace cordoned off by the police.
The back alley on Alexandra Terrace cordoned off by the police.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A police officer stands guard on the cordoned off area.A police officer stands guard on the cordoned off area.
A police officer stands guard on the cordoned off area.
There is also a police presence on the front of Alexandra Terrace.There is also a police presence on the front of Alexandra Terrace.
There is also a police presence on the front of Alexandra Terrace.