Watch as armed police officers make arrest after reports of a man with a knife in Seaham
The incident took place this afternoon.
Police have made an arrest in Seaham after reports of a man armed with a knife.
Video footage sent to the Echo shows armed police officers talking to a man in a white car before arresting him.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called just before 1pm today (April 23) following reports of a man with a knife in Seaham.
“Armed officers attended and arrested a man in his forties.”