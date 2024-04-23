Watch as armed police officers make arrest after reports of a man with a knife in Seaham

The incident took place this afternoon.
By Neil Fatkin
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:17 BST
Police have made an arrest in Seaham after reports of a man armed with a knife.

Video footage sent to the Echo shows armed police officers talking to a man in a white car before arresting him.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called just before 1pm today (April 23) following reports of a man with a knife in Seaham.

 “Armed officers attended and arrested a man in his forties.”

