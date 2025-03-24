Washington woman pleads guilty to harassment in birthday rant

NW

A Washington woman celebrated her 40th birthday by getting drunk and making threats in voice messages to her sister and her partner, a court heard.

Ann Thorpe, 40, of Braefell Court, Albany, left up to four malicious notes when her temper flared on her big day out over a family matter.

The messages were sent via communications platform WhatsApp on Thursday, October 24, prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said.

Thorpe repeatedly swore during aggressive rants and warned her sibling it was “game on”, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Her messages also contained threats to her sister’s partner, including a warning someone would be waiting for him at his place of work.

She also threatened that his car would be blown up, which left him concerned about his safety.

Thorpe sent the messages in anger and upset at a family matter involving her children, it was said.

Ms Willis revealed: “She sent voice notes that were aggressive. He received threats to blow up his car and smash his house.

“He was also told that somebody would be waiting for him at work.”

The prosecutor also said Thorpe swore in messages to her sister and warned it was “game on”.

In a victim statement, Thorpe’s sister said she was concerned for her and her partner's safety.

Her statement added: “She is capable of anything, as she has proven in the past.

“My concern is that she would have someone waiting for him when he leaves work."

Thorpe, who has three previous convictions from three offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence against her sister only.

David Forrester, defending, confirmed Thorpe sent the messages due to her upset around a family matter.

He added: “She would say there’s been tit-for-tat issues. She had gone out for an early celebration of her 40th birthday.

“She has drunk more than she should. Alcohol and WhatsApp voice notes don’t go well together.

“She leaves three or four unpleasant voice notes where she is ranting. The starting point is a medium level community order.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Thorpe will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, May 15.