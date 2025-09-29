Washington woman drunk drove with child in the car

Picture posed by model

A Washington mum who drove to buy cigarettes while over twice the drink drive limit and with a child in her car has been banned from the roads.

Leigh-Anne Dawson, 36, got behind the wheel of her silver Ford Focus and set off for a shop on Sunday, September 7, a court heard.

The single mother-of-two, of Raeburn Avenue, Lambton, hoped the cigarettes would calm her down after a family issue caused her upset, her solicitor admitted.

But she was pulled over by police as she drove in Front Street, Washington, soon afterwards, prosecutor Chike Anieto told magistrates in South Tyneside.

They banned her from motoring for 22 months after she entered a guilty plea to drink drive charge – then scolded her for her actions.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told her: “When you were caught by the police, you were twice the drink drive limit.

“Anyone who drives a motor car with alcohol in their system puts themselves and others at risk.

“Your offence is aggravated by the fact you had a child in the back who had no say if they were being driven around by a drink driver.”

Mr Anieto said: “An officer on duty was asked to attend Manor View East after a report of a possible drink driver with a child in the car.

“He attended the area and saw the driver in Front Street. The officer noticed that the driver was visibly upset and smelled of intoxicating liquor.

“The driver failed a roadside breath test, giving a reading of 92mcg of alcohol. She was cautioned and arrested and taken to a police station.”

Dawson, who has no previous convictions, gave an evidential reading for alcohol in breath of 80mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “It’s always sad when someone comes before the court for the first time.

“When the police pulled her over, they could immediately see that she was upset and crying. There has been a family issue.

“She had jumped in the car to go to the shops to get some cigarettes to calm down. It was a one-off mistake.”

Magistrates also fined Dawson £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.