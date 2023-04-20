Paul Evennett left his victim traumatised and living a "nightmare" after the historic attacks.

Evennett, now 55, of Fatfield, Washington, denied three counts of rape but was found guilty after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in February 2023.

Appearing back at the same court on Thursday, April 20, Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to 13 years behind bars.

Paul Evennett.

He must also sign the sex offender's register for life.

In a victim impact statement, the male said he had been through "a living nightmare" and had only disclosed what happened when he was "drunk."

He added: "I want it all to just go away because I can't deal with it.

"The day I gave my account was one of the hardest days of my life. I felt violated all over again."

Judge Rippon told Evennett that he took advantage of his victim and added: "There is only one sentence and that of course is immediate custody."

Jane Waugh, defending, told the court Evennett was of previous good character and that he was also supported by a number of family members in court.

Ms Waugh added: "He's been somebody who has managed to hold down a responsible and good job as a manager of some 13 years in a local store.