John Richardson turned aggressive when the worker refused to let him leave the bus between stops, after he missed his destination while using his mobile.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Richardson, who was on his way back from his brother's funeral and had been drinking, warned the driver he would kill him if he did not stop the vehicle and told him to "go back to your own country".

Prosecutor Ian Cook told the court the victim was driving a bus in Washington on May 6 2021 and had stopped at Rickleton to allow a female passenger to get off.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Cook added: "This was the stop where the defendant intended to get off but he missed the stop. He had been distracted by his mobile phone.

"The defendant then approached the driver and asked him to stop the bus.

"On being told he would have to wait until the next stop he reacted angrily and used racially offensive language towards the victim.

"He made threats if he didn't stop the bus he would kill him."

The court heard when the vehicle came to a halt at the next stop Richardson left the bus, followed briefly by the driver.

Richardson then told him to "go back to where you came from, you ****" and a passenger heard him say "go back to your own country".

Mr Cook added: "CCTV showed at least one child was present on the bus when he was being threatening and racially abusive."

The driver said he was left angry and stressed by what happened.

Mr Cook said: "The way he was racially abused made him angry. He considered it unacceptable, he was just doing his job."

Richardson, 47, of Alwin, Rickleton, Washington, told police had had been on his way home from his brother's funeral and had been drinking heavily but initially denied using any racial abuse.

He later pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence.

Judge Robert Adams said the comments were "extremely unpleasant" but added that Richardson had been out of trouble for some time before and since he committed offence and is capable of rehabilitation.

Richardson was sentenced to nine weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Judge Adams told him: "This appears to be out of character."

Richardson told officials he has no views against any particular racial group despite the words he used.

Joe Culley, defending, said: "This being the day of his brother's funeral he had had a drink then he missed his stop."