Washington man snared by police after believing he was meeting a 13-year-old girl

A man who turned up at a train station to meet a child he believed he had been speaking to over Facebook has kept his freedom.

Morgan Trueman made contact with the fake profile, which was a decoy page set up by adults, on the social media site in November 2023 and was quickly told she was 13.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Trueman, who had pretended he was also a teen, initially said he just wanted to be friends and sent pictures of his dog and they talked about food.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court the conversation turned graphic and Trueman asked her to touch herself then said he would "teach" her sexual activities when they met.

When he turned up to meet the youngster at Sunderland train station on December 28 2023 he was confronted by the police.

Mr Jones told the court: "Officers asked about his intentions and the defendant said originally sexual but 'I changed my mind and did try to message her but didn't have a signal on the train'.

Trueman, 26, of Highfield Manor, Usworth, Washington, admitted attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child after grooming and attempting to have sexual communication with a child.

Jane Foley, defending, said Trueman has a number of "difficulties and limitations", has been diagnosed with ADHD and suspected autism.

Miss Foley said Truman is socially isolated and needs help and support with day to day activities.

Mr Recorder Ian Mularkey said Trueman's problems have a "limited effect" on reducing his culpability for his offending as he knows right from wrong, as is demonstrated by him being misleading about his own age and saying the girl should delete images they exchanged.

The recorder said Trueman does have a prospect of rehabilitation with support from the authorities.

Trueman was sentenced to 24 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements. He must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.