Washington man pleads guilty to drug and drink driving

A Washington former railway worker who turned to drugs after losing his job has been banned from driving after being caught over the limit for cocaine and alcohol.

Maguire Armstrong, 23, of Westward Place, Harrington, began using illegal substances after losing his well paid engineering job on the transport network.

Matters worsened for him when police spotted him driving his Audi A1 poorly on the town’s Blue House Lane on Friday, May 17, a court heard.

After doing as instructed and pulling over, Armstrong ran off but was detained after a struggle, prosecutor Holly Clegg said.

When blood tested, he gave samples at above legal limits for alcohol, cocaine and its derivative product BZE.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one of driving with excess alcohol.

District Judge Zoe Passfield handed him an interim driving ban and ordered reports into his behaviour ahead of later sentencing and amid concerns for his mental health.

Ms Clegg added: “A sergeant was on duty when his attention was drawn to a vehicle being driven by the defendant in a careless manner.

“He signalled for the vehicle to stop, and he could smell intoxicants on the defendant’s breath.

“When in the process of arrest, the defendant ran off, but he was detained later after a struggle.

“A roadside swipe was positive for cocaine. He was taken to the police station where relevant drugs procedures were carried out.

“He has five previous convictions from seven offences but there is nothing relevant on his record.”

Armstrong gave a reading of not less than 85mcg of alcohol in blood, against a legal limit of 80mcg.

His reading for cocaine was 22mcg in blood, with the legal limit being 10mcg.

And for BZE, his reading in blood was not less than 181mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “There seems to be an underlying issue in relation to mental health.

“He had been a railway engineer for some significant period of his life, up to the age of 22.

“He had been earning a good level but due to unforeseen circumstances, he lost his job.

“His mental health deteriorated. His mum and gran are in court, and they tell me he’s been using drugs.”

Judge Passfield granted Armstrong unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, February 18.